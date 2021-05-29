Need Help With Engine Identification

9

95Cobra5Oh

New Member
Oct 17, 2020
3
0
1
23
Ohio
Hello.
I’ve had a blown up 1985 GT sitting for a while. I just traded a civic of mine for cash and what the guy claims to be as an engine out of a 1986 Ford “Station Wagon”. I’m assuming he’s referring to a Country Squire Crown Vic? My real question is are these engines LoPo or an Ho like out of my GT And if they have a roller camshaft like my Gt. Also can I use my E7 heads from the mustang on this block. I’ll disassemble the intake tomorrow and look for the spider and dog bones. I can’t seem to find much info about these model Fords and would like to have some insight. It will go into my mustang roller cam or not as long as it runs.
Thanks!
 

