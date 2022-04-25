Engine Need help with mini starter

So I pulled the K member on my '91 to replace the oil pan and clean up a few things while I had it all apart. I figured while I had it apart I would go ahead and replace my starter with the newer style mini starter. I bought a Bosch SR7542N from Rock Auto for a '93 Mustang. The problem is that it will not engage the flywheel. The starter just free spins. Has anyone had this issue before? Everything I read said this swap is plug and play. My car is a manual and has a factory replacement flywheel that's been on the car about for about 5000 miles. Any ideas? Maybe I got a defective starter?
 

You went from a stock style starter to the mini with a solenoid on the starter, correct?

You have to power the small post on the solenoid....sounds like you didn't.
Make a small jumper(10g should be fine) from the large post,where your stock cable is, to the small post.
 
