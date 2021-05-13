Need help with Mustang II parts

M

Mongrel1

New Member
May 12, 2021
Illinois
I have a 1938 Plymouth Street rod that has a stock Mustang II front cross member installed. I just got the bushings replace in the upper and lower a-arms, they are painted and ready to bolt on the upper and lower ball joints. I believe the bolts to hold the ball joint to the a-arm are 3/8-24 thread with a lock washer and nut. I can't seem to find any spec as to how tight the bolts need to be torqued. I don't find anything is the common repair manuals, just that the whole a-arm is replaced. Any help would be appreciated.
2nd, anyone know where you can purchase a good power brake booster for a 74 Mustang II, that's what i'm using in my 38?
 

