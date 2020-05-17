Need help with my 1969 oil dipstick

I have a 1969 base 302 car. So I am trying to get my motor looking closer to stock. It has Edelbrock e-street heads and tall valve covers. Other than that, its looking more stock than when I first bought it (all cheap chrome). I've hit a wall with the location of the coil and oil dipstick tube.



Right now I believe I have a 1968 dipstick tube on the car. Also notice that the coil bracket is mounted to the thermostat housing and requires an improvised backwards bend so it clears the dipstick tube.



From pictures of 1969 302 that I can find, I see the dipstick tube to the left of the coil and I assume both (coil and dipstick tube) share the same threaded hole on the passenger side head. Obviously I would need pieces for that so I shopped around and could not find the dipstick tube at the usual vendors. I did find, and bought, one off of EBAY but I think I made a mistake. This tube is much longer than my current tube. I did try to install it and it was extremely tight in the seat - needed massaging - although it did line up with the existing mounting hole on the head. Like an idiot, it was this point that realized that I would need a longer dipstick.......which I don't see anywhere. Furthermore, the new coil bracket (supposedly for 1969) will not work with this configuration.



What am I doing wrong?



Did 1969 base 302 have the coil on the passenger head and did the dip locate to the left of that? The purchased oil dipstick tube part number is C9OZ-6754-B. While the ad said "302/351", I'm thinking that this is strictly for the 351 with the higher heads.



Can someone guide me on what the proper setup is for the 302? Are tubes and coil brackets still available? below are pics of my current setup as well as the new uninstalled dipstick tube and coil bracket.