Hey guys i have a 1996 351w and i want to know if i can do a 393 without boring it? To make like a 387?
If yes,

I bought dms-8723-4000 forged piston for 302 with 1.605 pin height.

What i need to do to my block? :
1996 351w

Can i only put a 3.85 stroke crank in it with New bearing and New rod stock lenght? If yes which one. I contacted scat and they tell me they dont have scat 3.85 crank for ford application 'forged' ?!?(see picture)

Do i better to bore it? I guess only if my cylinder are bad?

Or i just leave it 351 and bought New forged 351w crank and rod ?

I have for now:
-Piston mentioned dms ditched forged
-F 303 cam
-Afr 185 head
-Edelbrock victor junior lower and 90d upper
-vortech v1 s trim
-Siemens 80lbs injector
-pms anderson
-Wilson manifold 102mm throttle body
-pro-m #80 maf


Thanks for your help. Sorry for my english.
 

