Hey guys i have a 1996 351w and i want to know if i can do a 393 without boring it? To make like a 387?

If yes,



I bought dms-8723-4000 forged piston for 302 with 1.605 pin height.



What i need to do to my block? :

1996 351w



Can i only put a 3.85 stroke crank in it with New bearing and New rod stock lenght? If yes which one. I contacted scat and they tell me they dont have scat 3.85 crank for ford application 'forged' ?!?(see picture)



Do i better to bore it? I guess only if my cylinder are bad?



Or i just leave it 351 and bought New forged 351w crank and rod ?



I have for now:

-Piston mentioned dms ditched forged

-F 303 cam

-Afr 185 head

-Edelbrock victor junior lower and 90d upper

-vortech v1 s trim

-Siemens 80lbs injector

-pms anderson

-Wilson manifold 102mm throttle body

-pro-m #80 maf





Thanks for your help. Sorry for my english.