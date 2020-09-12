Engine Need Help with new 5.0 Purchase

Just bought a 95 GT for my son. We plan to work on it and then road track course it some spring time. Need some help with a few items as this 5.0 is a different beast than the 4.6 I had in my old 99.

1. It has shorty headers and there is an exhaust leak on the driver side. I’m not sure what brand of headers they are but they appear to be a little warped causing the leak - any suggestions would be helpful?

2. The clutch seems off (but I’m not used to a cable style clutch). Is there any suggestions to make the clutch feel any better / smoother?

3. It wants to stall out, especially in first gear until the RPM’s get up to around 1,500+. Any thoughts or simple things to start with? It has new wires and PIP.

4. It has American Racing Torq Thrust Wheels (wise wheels) with 315/35R17 tires in the rear. Tires are slightly rubbing I’m the inside rear. I think 1/2” wheels spacers are the best option - anyone have a specific brand to recommend?

5. Car has EGR delete plate on it. Anything to worry about with that? Off-road H-pipe into Flowmasters our the back if that matters at all.

The plan was to work on the items needed and then have some fun with it.
 

