Need help with PCV delete

Dec 27, 2019
I need some help with deleting my pcv system. I'm pretty familiar with how everything works, I just wanted to hear from people with experience in this area.

Anyway, I want to "remove" my pcv system and reroute the hoses to drain under my car. As well as plug the vacuum ports.

My question is will doing this alow the engine the vent blow by effectively. Or will it leave enough trapped to cause damage.
 

