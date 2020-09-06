Need help with qurterhorse and running

I have a 95 gt with trickflow topend h/c/i #24 injectors 70mm throttle and a moates f3 chip I had a hunch it wasn't properly tuned so I ordered a qurterhorse a jbird binary editor and a wideband and I am clueless as to what i need to do i have hooked everything to my laptop and the only thing I can figure out is pretty much the idle and the rev limit any help would be amazing it has data logging but I am clueless as what to choose to data log and what settings to adjust