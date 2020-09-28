need help with rear end and driveshaft

W

wikkedturbo408w

Member
Sep 23, 2020
10
1
13
17
williamsport, TN
86 GT, 1400hp turbo 408w in the works, th400 behind that (standard case), and a TRZ motorsports fab'd ford 9inch housing, strange eng. center section. need help with rear end ratio and a driveshaft. i was thinking either 4.10/4.11 rear end, i believe that would be suitable, but let me know if there are better options. strange center can be any ratio from 3.40 to 4.86, so many many options are available. as for the driveshaft, i was thinking steel or chromoly, but what length and where would i buy one from? and what length yoke?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D Suspension Griggs rear set up on my 1991 GT, need help with set-up Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Willybill32 Need help with choosing a good rear axle ratio 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 35
6 Interior and Upholstery New to StangNet! Need help removng the rear interior. 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
Onesick99GT Buying Rear Tires Tomorrow Need help 99 GT 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
J 2005 GT, need help with parts, pics! 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
T Need Rear End Help! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
M Need Rear Tire Help Plz 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
B Interior and Upholstery Need Help With My Rear Seats 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
Jrodstang87 Need Help Choosing The Best Rear Gear 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
9 Need Serious Help Finding The Correct Rear Rotor On My 5 Lug Swap 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
DetroitSVT Need Help Identifying Rear Axle Issue. SVT Tech Forum 0
Ingo Rear Suspension Noise, Need Help! 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 4
T Need help finding rear fold down seat!!!! Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
03 V6 stang Need help cant decide what to buy 3.73 or 4.10 rear gears SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
A Need Help With Rear Suspension Please. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
MikeH686 Need help with rear end 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
TexasFireman Need help identifying rear end 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
bear601 need help with rear end !!!!!!!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
bear601 need help with the rear end 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
A Need help with rear spoiler! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
T Need help identifying & sourcing 'rear support pan'? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
HDTony Rear end length problem... Need help Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
65Rob More rear valance help needed Classic Mustang Specific Tech 24
gnx547 Need help installing the rear control arm 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 14
sab24711 help experince needed (rear quarter body work) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
B need help, rear diff question.... 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
P ****In desperate need of Tech help with my rear defrost**** Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
S need help with vert rear seat! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
mustang863 Need some help turbo coupe rear end swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
chgovfk Rear Axle gear help needed 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
2 Rear-end ?'s need help SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 14
68stang351 Need help from people with rear defrost please 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
L 94 stang-drivers rear brake line--need help :) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
J rear tire problems need help!!!!!! SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 5
C Need some help with stock rear brakes 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
GreatWhite Need Help Getting Rear Shock Off -- URGENT. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
M Need Help with Rear End Issue. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 10
B Need Help with Rear End Problem on my 70 Mustang Classic Mustang Specific Tech 11
T need help w rear end Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
D Fox Rear-end brake bracket help needed Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Husky44 Need Help ASAP--Rear Lowering Spring Install 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
6 NEED HELP 66 MUSTANG 8" rear end.. Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
S My rear end is leaking.... I need help. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
M Need help trouble shooting rear power windows on 89' GT Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
V 275/50-17s on rear??need help ASAP 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 2
V 275/50-17s on rear??need help ASAP 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 9
skunk21 need some rear end help. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
88GT17MA Need help with rear drum brakes Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
96GTstang46 Rear End Clunk.. WTF, in need of help.. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
all1knew rear window seal help needed Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom