need help with rear end and driveshaft

86 GT, 1400hp turbo 408w in the works, th400 behind that (standard case), and a TRZ motorsports fab'd ford 9inch housing, strange eng. center section. need help with rear end ratio and a driveshaft. i was thinking either 4.10/4.11 rear end, i believe that would be suitable, but let me know if there are better options. strange center can be any ratio from 3.40 to 4.86, so many many options are available. as for the driveshaft, i was thinking steel or chromoly, but what length and where would i buy one from? and what length yoke?