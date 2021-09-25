**NEED HELP WITH REBUILD PLEASE READ**

Currently rebuilding my 1990 Mustang 302. I just got it back from the machine shop in which I had it cleaned up, and bored 0.30 over. All i'm looking to do is a 306 build but cannot find any rebuild kits online. I HIGHLY prefer an already balanced kit. Also my car was originally an AOD and I converted it to a T5. In the process I had to buy a 28oz flywheel but never touched my harmonic balancer. Im planning on buying a new harmonic balancer, so do I purchase a 28oz or 50oz? Thanks!
 

On the specification page for the rotating assembly:

1632538796960.png
 
