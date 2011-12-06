Need help with speed density!!!!

XXXX_Big_Daddy_XXXX
Dec 5, 2011
- 13
- 0
- 1
- 43
I was doing some research on my recent purchase and found this site on accident.GREAT find by the way.Any way I bought a 87 gt.I thought I did good but everyone local,that run stangs, say I'm very limited on what I can do engine wise because I bought a "speed density" car.This is the first ford muscle car I've ever owned.I had no clue there were such large differences between mass air and speed density.I really just wanting to get rid of the car now but i think they may be blowing smoke up my butt.What I'm needing help with is what I CAN do to my car to make it run better.I'm only looking to bump the horsepower to around 300-325 but I have no idea how to mix and match parts to get where I want to be.The whole put these heads and those valves mixed with this cam and crank is all kind of Chinese to me.I'm looking for a list of parts I can buy and what I need to tell the machine shop to do.I am on a budget of around $2,000 which I know probably isn't going to do much.I appreciate all the help and advice I can on what to do,Thanks