Need help with strut choice.

Hey SVTers
I just purchased a set of black path caster camber plates and I know maybe they're not the high end set that comes with a big price tag but that's all I could afford....I'm on a budget.
I'm gonna attempt to install it myself. I need your expertise on which front struts I need get, and did I say that I'm on a budget? Any help would be appreciated.
