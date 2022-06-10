Need help with suspension, wheel + tire size, 91 Fox SN95 5 Lug

Hey guys,

I recently purchased a SN95 5 lug conversion kit with 94-95 spindles, Cobra front and rear brakes, and fox length axels.

I plan on lowering the car around 1 inch, and wanted to ask some questions regarding ride height and suspension setups,

I am thinking of buying adjustable coilovers, but I am not sure what else I need to make them fit in my car. I think I need camber plates, but I am not sure if I need a new K-Member, front and rear control arms, etc.

I also heard you can just buy lowering springs, but I am happy to spend more money to make my suspension better, hence why I would prefer adjustable coilovers.

In addition, I don't know what tire + wheel size to run. I heard that running 245/45/17 tires in all 4 corners should not cause any rubbing issues, or require fender rolling, or removal of the quad shocks. Are 17x9 wheels in the front and rear with 245/45/17 tires compatible without modification?

I also don't know what offset to run.

Any pre-existing threads/links would be great, I'm new to modding my car so I want to do it right.

Thanks!
 

I have 3 foxes, all 3 have the setup you describe with 1994/95 front spindles, fox length rear axles and cobra brakes all around. I run coilovers on my coupe, my two convertibles both run Eibach pro kit lowering springs. 245/40/18 and 275/35/18 on the green convertible. 245/40/17 and 275/40/17 on the coupe. No rolled fenders and no rubbing. Only flipped the quad shocks on all cars.

20220317_132137.jpg
20190904_174605.jpg
42204.jpeg
 
