Need help with suspension, wheel + tire size, 91 Fox SN95 5 Lug

Hey guys,



I recently purchased a SN95 5 lug conversion kit with 94-95 spindles, Cobra front and rear brakes, and fox length axels.



I plan on lowering the car around 1 inch, and wanted to ask some questions regarding ride height and suspension setups,



I am thinking of buying adjustable coilovers, but I am not sure what else I need to make them fit in my car. I think I need camber plates, but I am not sure if I need a new K-Member, front and rear control arms, etc.



I also heard you can just buy lowering springs, but I am happy to spend more money to make my suspension better, hence why I would prefer adjustable coilovers.



In addition, I don't know what tire + wheel size to run. I heard that running 245/45/17 tires in all 4 corners should not cause any rubbing issues, or require fender rolling, or removal of the quad shocks. Are 17x9 wheels in the front and rear with 245/45/17 tires compatible without modification?



I also don't know what offset to run.



Any pre-existing threads/links would be great, I'm new to modding my car so I want to do it right.



Thanks!