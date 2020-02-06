Hi all....my 1990 5.0 has been a work in progress over the past year or so. Installed a V3 kit on it a while back, then the car was in the shop for a while handling another issue. Didn't really drive it much after V3 was installed. I also installed a smog delete pulley on the car at that time. Was just looking under the hood this winter and noticed that the belt has been shaved down a rib and needs to be replaced. Looks like this bolt coming from the smog delete pulley is sticking out and was making contact with the belt. I had to move the alternator location for the v3.

Glad l saw this while the car is in my garage. My question is, is this bolt in backwards or am l missing something? Suggestions?