Need Help

B

Brat girl

New Member
Aug 2, 2020
1
0
1
36
Mt. Elgin Ontario Canada
There is a Gap between the Rear Of the quarter windows and the convertible top
That is big enough to stick my Fingwr in when the top is up
The door windows and the quarters meet up flush with the weather stripping but it almost looks like theres a Big chu k of weather stripping or a corner seal missing where the quarter window and the top meet at the base when the wi dow is all the way up
 

