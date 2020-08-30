Simple check spark plugs on a rainy Sunday. Look great for a 101k mile car. Re-gapped and replaced. Start car and my volt meter is now reading just above first white hash mark, normally rides at center or just above center. The only other thing I did related to wiring was clean the grime off of the chassis to engine ground wire? I have a 3 month old LMR 3G alternator with the 4G power wire add on. Has charged flawlessly since installation. I have a DMM and battery is 12.8; power wire on back of ALT is also 12.8. Electrical is not my strong suit so any help would be greatly appreciated!



Jason