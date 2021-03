Bought a 89 notchback with a sn95 rearend with coil overs. Wheels stick out like crazy and I don’t like it. Would like to fit a 295 tire that’s flush with wheel well. What do I do? What offset and backspacing would I need for a wheel to fit flush using a 18 rim sve series 2 wheel, or 15in welds in rear. . I like both styles but currently hate the look and rubs everywhere. Thanks!!