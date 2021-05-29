need help

since nobody has replied to my thread and i DO need some help im posting it in all the forums

i traded for this car..94 sn95, its got a throttle body, cold air intake and they had put the exaust together with 211 beer cans and coat hangers, it has long headers on it still and ive run straight pipes into mufflers on each one. my problem is that the car shakes like hell at idle and almost dies and shakes even worse when put it gear..oh its throwing 02 sensor codes which ive put one in but the other header doesnt have the hole in it..how do i fix the roughness ?
 

Posting all over will not get you more help, this looks like the one place to post it.
Does it have aftermarket headers on it?
What other codes does it have?
 
no I decided not to do that. anyway yeah it has aftermarket headers on it I'm not sure what kind those are the only codes it's throwing
 
