Need help

S

saleen92sc

New Member
Aug 21, 2005
13
0
1
Ok 5.0 tech gurus I need some serious help on my 93 5.0 AOD fox. First let me say I'm a very experienced with foxes having owned several with many different N/A and super charged combos all built and tuned myself. I'm only adding this so we can get passed the basics like did I check the fuel pressure or reset the computer. So here is the problem and the situation leading up to the issue. The car will start and run but its pig rich I don't mean slightly I mean black eye burning rich and my wideband is pegged at 10.0. Two weeks ago the car was running perfect, but I noticed a small fuel leak from the #5 injector lower o-ring. Instead of just swapping the o-ring i ordered a set of stock ebay injectors. ( i know bad idea). I installed the injectors and switched from my BBK AFPR back to a stock unit. When I started the car it was rough and the wideband was almost pegged LEAN. I though maybe a bad injector or regulator so I swapped in another set of stock injectors and back to my BBK regulator. This is when the rich AFR started with both sets of injectors and regulators. Below is a list of all the things I have tried with no change to the to super rich AFR. All changes below make no difference.

2 different stock MAFs
2 sets of o2 (autozone and motorcraft)
new ford TPS set at .97
new ford IAC
new coolant and air charge sensors
2 different TFI modules (dynamod and accel)
2 different coils ford and Accel
pulled codes only see a code for the missing smog pump
Pulled ECU no leaking or broken caps
replaced EVERY vacuum line
New Ron Francis injector harness
Checked and cleaned all grounds

Engine is stock save for 70MM TB, BBK FPR ,full exhaust, 3G alt and built AOD with a c3w computer
I feel like I have expended all possibilities with no solution If any one has ideas please let me know.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
Engine Ultimate mystery need help
Replies
0
Views
4
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
saleen92sc
S
C
Fox Help with issue after driving >1hr and high RPMS
Replies
4
Views
186
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
CAMTWO1070
CAMTWO1070
B
Fox Hotter spark???
Replies
11
Views
421
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
BeaverMeat
B
Vulpes5.0
302 Engine build questions
Replies
24
Views
632
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
LEEDAY Boss
LEEDAY Boss
H
Help with matching Aussie heads with EFI intake
Replies
13
Views
679
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Hotrodbuilder
H
Top Bottom