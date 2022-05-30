Please help!

I have my dads 87 Mustang convertible that has been siting in my garage for several years.

It broke my heart seeing it day after day not running.

I finally had an opportunity to put some money into it. I did a five lug conversion, high performance shocks, plugs, wires, air filter.

The car has been running great.

suddenly today, its was sputtering when I tried to accelerate. I had noticed it was a little more difficult to start. Doing some research I found out it could be a few things, a MAF sensor which my car does not have it has a different system to measure the air flow or it could be something to do with the fuel pump/gas tank/ filtering system.

The car has always had a loud fuel pump. I have been familiar with the car since it was bought brand new. I have noticed the fuel pump is not as loud. Fuel pump issue?

I really appreciate your help.

Jack