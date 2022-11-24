So I just traded my 88 LX for 96 GT that is completely diisassembled. I just picked up a PI intake but I have a few questions.

The PI intake has what looks like coolant lines coming off of the crossover.

also im loading a picture of some type of sensor that I have no idea where it bolts to.

Is there any type of reference of the under hood routing of all the electrical connectors and vacuum hose routing ?

thanks for any help and happy thanksgiving!!!