rockyracoon

10 Year Member
Nov 23, 2005
So I just traded my 88 LX for 96 GT that is completely diisassembled. I just picked up a PI intake but I have a few questions.
The PI intake has what looks like coolant lines coming off of the crossover.
also im loading a picture of some type of sensor that I have no idea where it bolts to.
Is there any type of reference of the under hood routing of all the electrical connectors and vacuum hose routing ?
thanks for any help and happy thanksgiving!!!
 

85GTStangGuy

Active Member
May 19, 2021
Emissions vacuum hose routing decal....

Decal, Engine Compartment Emission, W/ Id Code *F6ae-9c485-Psd*, Repro - #M-D1393 - National Parts Depot

Buy part #M-D1393 Decal, Engine Compartment Emission, W/ Id Code *F6ae-9c485-Psd*, Repro for your classic 1996 Mustang from National Parts Depot. Free shipping on orders over $300, fast delivery & everyday low pricing! Order now!
www.npdlink.com www.npdlink.com

An EVTM manual is really what you need....
www.ebay.com

1996 Ford Mustang EVTM Electrical Vacuum & TroubleShooting Manual | eBay

Find many great new & used options and get the best deals for 1996 Ford Mustang EVTM Electrical Vacuum & TroubleShooting Manual at the best online prices at eBay! Free shipping for many products!
www.ebay.com
 
