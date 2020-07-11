need helpful tech help

R

randy88stang

New Member
Jul 11, 2020
1
0
1
48
Port Jefferson, New York
so today is my first day on here. hopefully everyones thoughts will point me in the right direction. about 8 years ago i built an 87 stang and had it dyno tuned with an sct chip. it had alot done to it 342 stroker,vortech SC,full aeromotive fuel system and tank, a ford mass air computer and all the rest you would need . anyway car ran perfect. 2 years later i sold car but i removed everything from it. i only left the iac motor, the 02 sensors, the map sensor and the factory 88 wire harnesses in that car. fast forward to today i am struggling to recall everything i used to know about mustangs. medical issues thats why i have not got back to this. anyway i used a donor 89 mustang to put a different 88 mustang together using all wires from that car dont know if it was a auto or manual car had no engine or tranny when i bought car. i ordered new iac,02 sensors, used the 89 map sensor, 89 factory harnesses . set base timing for 15 degrees car starts and sounds good however after initial start when computer idles car down. i seems to go below 500 rpm and of course shut down( 1 to 2 min). i have not installed the dash yet but i plugged in everything i could find. there are a few things not plugged in, but they are to the left of steering column and dont think they have to do with engine management. my assumption is if did this right the tune should still be dead on. however i dont remember how the computer was programmed. i would assume the computer is not looking for egr,and emmisions ect. i would think the guy who tuned car would have turned all the regular stuff off. which is one of the things i do not recall. so i am not sure what should be plugged in and what does not need to be plugged in. i have not tried anything yet nor have i driven car yet. i hope just doing an idle reset will work. hopefully i have giving enough info for people to chime in. i am hopeful for lots of good suggestions to jog my memory any help would be appreciated thanks in advanced
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
J New Here! Longtube Header Help SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
P ****In desperate need of Tech help with my rear defrost**** Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
M Ford Tech/Wiring Help needed 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 13
Jaswir Think jrichker needs any tech help? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
DocG Tech help needed Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
tryinkeepup need some tech help please Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
0 I need help SVT TECH, airbag problem! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 11
85_SS_302_Coupe I have 3 Tech posts until i reach 2k posts...who needs help? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
D I really need some tech help!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
TweekedGT Need Ford Tech Help! ECU Question. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
race-stang tech help needed SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
Barrier Head gasket? MAF? Need some Mustang tech help :) SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 11
spacecowboy888 1994 v6 mustang Home Garage (redneck) Modded Need Help From Tech. gurus SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
Dope 97GT Non mustang tech: but need help SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 26
jgfiveoh tech/mental help needed: i believe i just cant continue with this any longer Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 22
V Tri-Ax shifter vibration (adv tech help needed) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
S need some tech help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
nitrous_bob i need real tech help, fuel issues maybe more. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
W ford tech help needed Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
K A Ford tech needs help on my conversion 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 2
D NEED TECH HELP PLEASE!!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
ExplodingGopher Carb Tech, need help tuning. Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
ExplodingGopher Carb tech, i need tuning help. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
C Ok i need some tech help? SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 5
blunt Need Tech Help PLEASE SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
Mathulus Need Some help... Tech Question 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
H AC tech's I need your help 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 9
4dStang Really need some tech help. Starting problem intermittent Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 21
M What causes Dieseling? Need Tech Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
robystang Need some tech help!! Please!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
S tech's i need you help "suspension" SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
96snakebite need extreme tech help with timing adjusting Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
96snakebite need extreme tech help with timing adjusting SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
J Need Tech. Help. URGENT! Classic Mustang Specific Tech 14
F Help needed 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
D Need sct x4 users help please. Digital Self-tuning Forum 0
E I need help with my AC system 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
G Engine Need help with cooling system issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
N Need Help w Heater Blower Failure 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 13
Jetzv8 2014 Mustang radio not working. NEED HELP Mustang Sound & Shine All 0
A Suspension Fox steering rack leaking need help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
S PWM Fan controller - Need help/clarity on a purchase 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 32
F I need help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
lamrith New MSPnP2 in 94 Mustang, need help getting stable idle once warmed up. Digital Self-tuning Forum 1
W 347 Header Size and exhaust Diameter 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 50
Z I need help with pistons 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
trlps_ Need help, car wont rev up or drive 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
T Electrical Need help with A/C clutch cycling connector Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
bmgstang Need help with tune high idle Digital Self-tuning Forum 7
S Engine Need help: heater hose routing for 92 2.3 liter 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 4
Similar threads
Top Bottom