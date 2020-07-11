need helpful tech help

so today is my first day on here. hopefully everyones thoughts will point me in the right direction. about 8 years ago i built an 87 stang and had it dyno tuned with an sct chip. it had alot done to it 342 stroker,vortech SC,full aeromotive fuel system and tank, a ford mass air computer and all the rest you would need . anyway car ran perfect. 2 years later i sold car but i removed everything from it. i only left the iac motor, the 02 sensors, the map sensor and the factory 88 wire harnesses in that car. fast forward to today i am struggling to recall everything i used to know about mustangs. medical issues thats why i have not got back to this. anyway i used a donor 89 mustang to put a different 88 mustang together using all wires from that car dont know if it was a auto or manual car had no engine or tranny when i bought car. i ordered new iac,02 sensors, used the 89 map sensor, 89 factory harnesses . set base timing for 15 degrees car starts and sounds good however after initial start when computer idles car down. i seems to go below 500 rpm and of course shut down( 1 to 2 min). i have not installed the dash yet but i plugged in everything i could find. there are a few things not plugged in, but they are to the left of steering column and dont think they have to do with engine management. my assumption is if did this right the tune should still be dead on. however i dont remember how the computer was programmed. i would assume the computer is not looking for egr,and emmisions ect. i would think the guy who tuned car would have turned all the regular stuff off. which is one of the things i do not recall. so i am not sure what should be plugged in and what does not need to be plugged in. i have not tried anything yet nor have i driven car yet. i hope just doing an idle reset will work. hopefully i have giving enough info for people to chime in. i am hopeful for lots of good suggestions to jog my memory any help would be appreciated thanks in advanced