Need Hydroboost Powersteering hose.

WillysWagon
New Member
-
- Aug 19, 2021
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 0
-
- 61
Hello All,
I'm a newbie and would like some help.
I broke the fitting going into the 'boost. This is a not the high pressure hose. It goes to both the steering box and pump.
I just need the end going into the boost. I don't know what size I need and can't confirm exactness online at the parts houses.
I would apprioeciate anyone pointing me to the exact part /size I need.
Thanks!
I have a 1996 Hydroboost setup.
I'm a newbie and would like some help.
I broke the fitting going into the 'boost. This is a not the high pressure hose. It goes to both the steering box and pump.
I just need the end going into the boost. I don't know what size I need and can't confirm exactness online at the parts houses.
I would apprioeciate anyone pointing me to the exact part /size I need.
Thanks!
I have a 1996 Hydroboost setup.