Need Hydroboost Powersteering hose.

Hello All,I'm a newbie and would like some help.I broke the fitting going into the 'boost. This is a not the high pressure hose. It goes to both the steering box and pump.I just need the end going into the boost. I don't know what size I need and can't confirm exactness online at the parts houses.I would apprioeciate anyone pointing me to the exact part /size I need.Thanks!I have a 1996 Hydroboost setup.