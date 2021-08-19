Need Hydroboost Powersteering hose.

Hello All,
I'm a newbie and would like some help.
I broke the fitting going into the 'boost. This is a not the high pressure hose. It goes to both the steering box and pump.
I just need the end going into the boost. I don't know what size I need and can't confirm exactness online at the parts houses.
I would apprioeciate anyone pointing me to the exact part /size I need.
Thanks!
I have a 1996 Hydroboost setup. hydroboost.jpg hydroboost1.jpg
 

