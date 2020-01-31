I recently rebuilt the AOD in my 1992 Mustang 5.0. This is the first rebuild for this trans. My main reason was because the snap ring on the intermediate sprag had expanded and came off destroying the thrust washer and effectively burning out second gear. Everything went well, the car nails 1, 2 and 3. I also installed a Transgo HP kit (the old one with the crossover tube) and an "A" servo. So the deal now, is that I don't have overdrive or engine braking in 2nd gear which from what I've read means the overdrive servo isn't engaging. The overdrive band is kevlar and the reverse drum I replaced with a resurfaced one. I'm stumped. I've removed the valve body and valve to flush with solvent and scotch brite the valves before putting back in. I also made damn sure the servo pin was engaging the OD band and still no dice. I'm really hoping for some suggestions on what to check next. Could the band be slipping? Could the reman drum be out of spec? Or is the valve body bad. Another thing to mention, before the rebuild all gears worked.



Any help would be soooo appreciated.