Need Longtube Suggestions

The Mac product itself is great. The issue is with customer service and their promise dates. I'll share my experience with them. In April of last year I ordered a set of 1 3/4 in longtubes with a 3in collector and opted for the ceramic coating - I also ordered a pro chamber to match. My engine was due in mid July, so I figured that was plenty of time for a production item.The pro chamber came quickly, the headers were apparently still being made. So after a few weeks I gave Mac a call; they said the headers were on the truck for the company that does the coating and I'd have the headers in 2 weeks. This was fine, as it was only late May and I wasn't in a big rush at the time. Fast forward 3 weeks - no headers yet, and no notification of when they may be in route. You call Mac and never talk to someone, just a voicemail. I probably called them a dozen times, left a message each time, and talked to a person once. They never returned my voicemails. Shocker.After a month and a half of more bullfrom Mac I decided to cancel the order. At this point it was August, I was going to miss Drag Week over Mac's piss poor attempt to get my headers to me, and it was too late to make my deadline if I made a custom order from Accufab or RCI. I was pretty pissed.Then the next week, American Muscle had a set of the exact same headers in stock I was trying to get. Even though I didn't want another Mac product, my pro chamber was specifically built to mate up to their longtubes, so I was stuck. I called AM to confirm they had the headers, and they indeed did. AM got them to me in 3 days and I finished my car a few days later.It sucks because the headers are great quality, and have awesome fit and finish. Plus, their ball and socket flange is a true 3in on the inside. It's just a shame Mac is ruining their name. With that being said, If you can find their products IN STOCK somewhere, and you can confirm this, I would recommend buying them. If not, stick with another brand.RCI headers is ran by (if not he is heavily involved) George Klass. He used to work at Accufab and knows his stuff. If you have the time, order a set from them. He'll definitely get you squared away.