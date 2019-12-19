Need Motor Swap Help!!

K

kratos97

New Member
Dec 19, 2019
1
0
1
22
Vietnam
Hi,
I hae a 1990 5.0 foxbody mustang I bought a 1991 thunderbird with the 5.0 HO motor both automatic will the motor and tranny from thunderbird be straight swap to mustang (everything same)?? I was told both are swappable with no mods or brain swap.
Thanks guys
 

  • Sponsors(?)


RaggedGT

RaggedGT

check back later..
Mod Dude
Jul 20, 2014
4,462
2,936
193
35
Taylorsville ky
www.stangnet.com
You sure the Tbird is an HO motor? Might double check by looking at the firing order on both engines. Everything from the Fox body engine should swap over just fine to the tbird motor and drop right into your Mustang.
Also-:welcome: to :SN:

:demon:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
J 1989 wont start after motor swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 79
cmerk27 1998 Mustang Gt Engine Swap. I Need Help! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
1 99 Mustang.. 302-351 Swap Need Help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
M Swapping In A Brand New Refreshed Motor...need Advice 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
5 Fox Need Motor Swap Help!! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
Similar threads
1989 wont start after motor swap
1998 Mustang Gt Engine Swap. I Need Help!
99 Mustang.. 302-351 Swap Need Help
Swapping In A Brand New Refreshed Motor...need Advice
Fox Need Motor Swap Help!!
Top Bottom