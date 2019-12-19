Need Motor Swap Help!!

Hi,
I hae a 1990 5.0 foxbody mustang I bought a 1991 thunderbird with the 5.0 HO motor both automatic will the motor and tranny from thunderbird be straight swap to mustang (everything same)?? I was told both are swappable with no mods or brain swap.
Thanks guys
