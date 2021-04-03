Need Opinions on heads and cam 93 foxbody

Hey guys I am getting parts together to rebuild my engine. Current mods are ported upper lower cobra intake, bbk headers, 3,73 gears, cold air intake, electric fan, full exhaust, 24lb injectors, 65MM TB, FP regulator and couple other small things. I need to upgrade my heads and cam. I am looking at trickflow heads and cam but also am open to suggestions on what to run and what other parts I should change. I will be supercharging this car as well. This is a street car not a track car. Any input would be great thanks