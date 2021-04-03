Need Opinions on heads and cam 93 foxbody

P

paul1392

Member
Mar 5, 2021
3
1
13
33
vancouver bc
Hey guys I am getting parts together to rebuild my engine. Current mods are ported upper lower cobra intake, bbk headers, 3,73 gears, cold air intake, electric fan, full exhaust, 24lb injectors, 65MM TB, FP regulator and couple other small things. I need to upgrade my heads and cam. I am looking at trickflow heads and cam but also am open to suggestions on what to run and what other parts I should change. I will be supercharging this car as well. This is a street car not a track car. Any input would be great thanks
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

SSnakeGT127
The Most Preferred Aluminum heads
Replies
48
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
SSnakeGT127
SSnakeGT127
F
Advice needed for Foxbody build
Replies
28
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
revhead347
revhead347
A
93 fox build help
Replies
12
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
2000xp8
2000xp8
A
Engine Foxbody cooling and idling
Replies
20
Views
563
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
Adizzle843
Opinions on superchargers
Replies
17
Views
784
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
a91what
a91what
Top Bottom