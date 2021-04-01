Need pic of carb throttle and kick-down cable mounting.

M

Mikesbaron

New Member
Jun 1, 2019
26
0
1
46
Utah
1979.

My car came with a butchered (cut and welded bracket, cable ties and hose clamp) carb throttle and kick-down setup. I'm trying to put it back to stock and I'm needing a pick of what the stock setup looks like, in particular how the kickdown throttle linkage is setup.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
Need help with throttle cable.
Replies
1
Views
358
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Tancalhan
T
T
For Sale '96 - '04 Mustang GT Throttle Body & Intake Plenum
Replies
0
Views
370
Engine and Power Adder Parts
ThreeFifty
T
Steel1
Cobra booster installed [email protected]#$
Replies
10
Views
621
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Steel1
Steel1
John Dirks Jr
rear mount batt - cable routing
Replies
36
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
John Dirks Jr
John Dirks Jr
B
Request pics of 87~93 TV cable complete with brackets tip to tail for scratch build
Replies
1
Views
463
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
a91what
a91what
Top Bottom