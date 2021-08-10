Need recommendations 351c deep sump oil pan

So the old engine is out and the new (extra 100 hp) engine is ready to go in. It has a deep sump oil pan, but, unfortunately, the sump is on the wrong end (in rear where my steering is) as opposed to the front. While I can swap the stock oil pan off the old engine, I would prefer the larger capacity. Can someone suggest a good deep sump replacement pan that will fit in without major surgery?



1973 Vert 351c 4sp being converted to 1970 351c with T5