Need recommendations for a replacement Shaker500 head unit please

2008 Mustang GT with a Shaker500 that head unit is starting to go. What would be a good replacement? It's got those tricky low impedance door subs. New upper door speaker recommendations along with back speaker recommendations are appreciated also.I just need AM/FM and I have a I-phone so hands free would be nice. If in price range maybe a GPS Nav.Trying to stay under 300.00 for head unit plus install so 500.00 max. Then more for speaker upgrades possible.Thanks all