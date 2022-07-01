Need recommendations for the best clutch and motor mounts

A

AnthonyA1234

Member
Aug 17, 2020
141
8
18
18
Florida
Going to have a shop change out the rear main seal and the oil pan gasket on my 92 gt. While they’re already in there I’d figure id have them change the clutch and motor mounts as well. The shop owner told me he recommends ram clutches. Is this good or is there another I should go with. Also what is a good motor mount you guys recommend.
The car will be street driven only I don’t want anything too harsh.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

skiwesser11
Drivetrain In need of new clutch for 500-550hp
Replies
4
Views
380
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
skiwesser11
skiwesser11
3
WTB/Trade Motor mounts for clutch pedal? :)
Replies
0
Views
807
Mustang II Parts
351MooseStang
3
ragtop88
Engine Fox Body Oil Pump Replacement
Replies
6
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
B
95 GT shaking VIOLENTLY, now will not start
Replies
13
Views
707
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
jozsefsz
jozsefsz
J
Electrical No crank no dash no nothing, troubleshooting leads to more questions
Replies
1
Views
129
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Jojam99
J
Top Bottom