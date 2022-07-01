Need recommendations for the best clutch and motor mounts

AnthonyA1234
Going to have a shop change out the rear main seal and the oil pan gasket on my 92 gt. While they’re already in there I’d figure id have them change the clutch and motor mounts as well. The shop owner told me he recommends ram clutches. Is this good or is there another I should go with. Also what is a good motor mount you guys recommend.
The car will be street driven only I don’t want anything too harsh.
