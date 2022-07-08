My PS pump is on its last legs - LOUD whine just while cruising down the street today, even worse on turns. Sounds like a kid's toy siren. Can hear it just when idling with the hood open too. PS also started to cut out slightly on the last couple turns I made.



I flushed the system and replaced with ATF a couple months ago after noticing milky brown fluid in the reservoir; hoping that would take care of it, but it's clearly on its way out now. Significant change from when I last drove the car about a week ago.



My question is, should I put in a new rack, outer tie rods, hoses, cooling lines, ball joints all at the same time? If I'm replacing the pump, I'm just thinking I should replace/renew as much of the steering system as possible so everything gets a fresh start. Anything else you recommend in addition to what I listed above? And definitely having a mechanic handle this, so my time/expertise level isn't a factor. What are your guys' thoughts?