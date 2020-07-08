Fox need recommendations on tires

8

87fox72mach

Member
Nov 17, 2019
18
1
13
30
pennsylvania
hi all im currently getting ready to re do my front suspension and get some new tires and alignment my old tires wore on the outsides and hey are over 13 years old so i dont trust them anymore. im running cobra wheels from an 98 cobra my tires are currently kumho ecsta 245 40 17 im looking for a good replacement i plan drive the car maybe once a week during nice weather occasionally going to a car show just having fun with the car. car is modified and im guessing about 325hp im going to put a stroker motor in the future but not right now. can anyone recommend a good brand i dont need something over the top performance wise. so do i go back with the kumho or is there something better out there for a similar price. ive looked at nittos but they seem overkill for what i use the car for. thanks!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


7991LXnSHO

7991LXnSHO

Now I want a 10 year badge
Sep 1, 2010
2,588
422
124
Kearney, NE
Most tire places will not do anything but remove a tire past 8 years old. And after having a low mileage, but older tire delaminate on the interstate, I think you are smart to not push your luck.
I upgraded the supposedly high performance 16” radials to a reasonably priced all season set from the nearest chain. They stick better than the aging performance ones did, and I have a chance if it starts to rain. The speed rating of them is lower, but I do not need a ticket for top speed testing anyway. For your cruising and show use, something with A temp and A traction ratings would probably keep you happy in any brand.
 
Last edited:
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
33,084
9,219
224
Massachusetts
The Kumho's have been discontinued. Those are OLD tires. I have a couple sets myself. A set from 2001 on a set of 96-97 Cobra wheels, and a set from 2004 on a set of 98 Cobra wheels. At this point, they are only rollers. I wouldn't trust going past 10MPH with them.

ANyway, I have a set of Bridgestone G-force Sport Comp 2 and love them. Running 255/45/17 rear and 245/45/17 front and they have given me great traction for the summer months. They start to lose grip below 40*F, so if you need to drive the car as a DD in the spring/fall/winter, you'll want a different tire
 
nickyb

nickyb

Active Member
Apr 3, 2009
280
89
38
nevada
In the past Falken tires have served me well.I got a good deal on BFGoodrich 245/45 17 's had em for about a year and they perform very well. Since I live in extreme hot temps(100+) a summer tire works for me.Back east you can use all seasons.
 
Steel1

Steel1

Mustang Master
Aug 18, 2017
1,011
445
113
50
Connecticut
On my Mustang I have Goodyear Eagles up front with M/T sport comps in back.
I've been happy with that set-up , keep in mind my car is just a nice weather cruiser.

I bought a set of Sumitomo HTR A/S p02 budget performance tires for my daily driver and have been very impressed.
Really good wet/dry traction and quiet, light years better that the factory Falkens.
Got a great deal on them through Tire Rack and saved a little more by picking them up at one of their warehouses
about 45min. from me.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Jetzv8 2015 S550 Tire Recommendation needed 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 5
E tire psi question, need help on recommended tire PSI 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 2
90_Red_LX Need Tire Size Recommendations Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
M Tire Recommendations needed 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
U Need tire recommendations for 03 ragtop V6 SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
BigChiefSmokem need tire recommendations.. maybe i'm asking for too much? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 20
9 Need Tire Recommendations SVT Tech Forum 8
02 281 GT Need carport recommendations 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
G Engine AC FULL kit needed. Recommendations? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
M recommendations needed/2007GT/shocks and struts 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
S 2002 V6 - swap to V8. Need recommendation for a good shop in Houston area that has done this before. Thanks in advance. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
O New exhaust recommendations! I need to hear that engine roar! 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 7
killer5.0 Need to replace my timing cover gasket...any gasket recommendations? Tips or tricks for the install? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 53
imp Need Recommendation, Solenoid Valve Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
R Need Recommendations For Upgrading Lighting. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
H Need Body Shop Recommendation SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
IIGood Drivetrain Need A Recommendation For Clutch (yep, Another Clutch Thread) SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
cdurbin Brakes Need New Pads - Recommendations? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
J Need Suspension recommendations Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
X Engine Need a recommendation on exhaust manifold gasket. GT40-X Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
trinity_gt My Kenne Bell needs a rebuild: Recommendations? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 21
3ponyshow Need some recommendations on a fuel pump SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 12
Rob96WVU Western IL burbs - recommendation needed... Regional Forums and Event Information 2
86hybridGT Need To Buy a Holley Carb, Any Recommendations? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 13
kalvick I need a new car cover - please recommend 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
Flghtmstr1 Engine let go; need recommendations 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 18
Auto Reverse Need Plug Recommendation for Nitrous Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Sonic04GT Need recommendations for white gauges 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 38
johnnyt03gt need clutch recommendations for 03 GT DD SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
ACSPONY Overheating, need recommendation Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
R CEL light still on after X-pipe install, need recommendations? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
T Recommendation needed for Convertible replacement top SVT Tech Forum 1
pirotec354 I need some recommendations please! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
droptopford 5 0 need quality headlight recommendations 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
T 95 cobra...need recommendations 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
Decurion Need some EFI recommendations Classic Mustang Specific Tech 15
R Need a Rebuilt What am I expecting to pay and recommendations in Southern California SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
georgio440 Need some recommendations on headlights 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
dcstang67 I need clutch recommendations Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
R losing storage, need shop recommendation 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
tjy00gt I need a clutch installed...Any recommendations? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
87coupe50 need recommendation on O/R H or X pipe 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
S NEED HELP! Can anyone recommend a good car shipping company? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
M Need new heads...Any recommendations? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 32
SadbutTrue Need recommendations for new front suspension components Classic Mustang Specific Tech 9
R Need clutch kit recommendations 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
mrmustangman357 Need clutch recommendations Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
Khyron Need a New Battery - Recommendations? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 17
M Need some recommendations for finishing my combo 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
cefolar Need a Steering Fluid Recommendation SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
Similar threads
Top Bottom