hi all im currently getting ready to re do my front suspension and get some new tires and alignment my old tires wore on the outsides and hey are over 13 years old so i dont trust them anymore. im running cobra wheels from an 98 cobra my tires are currently kumho ecsta 245 40 17 im looking for a good replacement i plan drive the car maybe once a week during nice weather occasionally going to a car show just having fun with the car. car is modified and im guessing about 325hp im going to put a stroker motor in the future but not right now. can anyone recommend a good brand i dont need something over the top performance wise. so do i go back with the kumho or is there something better out there for a similar price. ive looked at nittos but they seem overkill for what i use the car for. thanks!