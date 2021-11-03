evintho
Nov 12, 2003
346
25
38
65
Anyone have a good part # for the rear main seal repair sleeve. I need to address that issue while the motor is on a stand. I Googled Fel-Pro 16250 and got this. Doesn't look right. Looks like just a rubber O-ring.
Fel-Pro 16250
I went to LMR and searched RMS repair sleeve and got this, which looks correct.
LMR repair sleeve
No way I'm gonna spend $60 for a paper thin piece of SS! Don't need the installation tool when a 4" PVC pipe plug will fill the bill. I'd like to get the Fel-Pro piece but I don't think the 16250 is the correct one. Any help is greatly appreciated!
