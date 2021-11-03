General karthief said: Nothing against LMR but that repair sleeve is available in most parts stores for, as you can see, for less money. Click to expand...

I think most of the cost of the LMR part is the installation tool. Rock auto shows the Fel-Pro Sleeve for $2.91 and the Fel-Pro Install tool for $45.79!They also have a Victor-Reinz Tool for $28.79.The Fel-Pro 16250 is the right sleeve, I used one on my car a few years ago. That picture of it in the listing is garbage. The sleeve actually looks like the picture in the LMR link.EDIT: Rock Auto has several sleeves that included the installation tool for around ~$30. Probably the same part that LMR sells for $60. Like karthief, I don't have anything against LMR, but sometimes they sell parts store grade stuff for a significant markup. Unless it is a ford part or one they reproduce, always price check LMR against rock auto or your local parts store.