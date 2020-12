I have a 351W crate that is rated at 575 HP and 575 TQ. Upper intake is an Edelbrock Super Victor EFI with an Edelbrock Intake elbow. I'm not sure what fuel injector size or brand I should go with. I originally planned on 60lb injectors and getting an 80mm throttle body. I'm thinking that maybe 60 lbs is a bit much. Way later down the road I plan on doing a twin turbo setup. What do you guys suggest I do? What brands do you guys like for injectors, throttle bodies, and MAF's?