I have a 351W crate that is rated at 575 HP and 575 TQ. Upper intake is an Edelbrock Super Victor EFI with an Edelbrock Intake elbow. I'm planning on 60lb injectors and getting an 80mm throttle body. Is there a cold air kit that you guys know of that has the tubing, correct MAF and the throttle body and EGR spacer? If there isn't a kit, what brands do you guys suggest for the injectors and throttle body?