Need some help with installing new quadrant and cable

L

Lawdawg86

New Member
Sep 30, 2020
1
0
1
34
Arkansas
So I’m new to the Mustang world, I’ll start out by saying it’s a 2000 model 3.8 5 speed. I’ve owned, built and currently race GM products, but couldn’t pass up the deal on this one. I fought this bear all night trying to get the upper quadrant, pawl, and springs off to replace with newer plastic ones and I couldn’t for the life of me get them on there like they were. I ended up taking off the clutch arm, and brake pedal assembly to get it out and try it that way. No such luck there either, fast forward to today, and I’ve got an all new adjustable UPR metal Quadrant, new cable, and adjustable firewall plate. Anyone have a pic of their Mustang Clutch pedal, and brake pedal together. My clutch pedal seems to stick forwards a good ways ahead of the brake and I could swear they’re all supposed to be the same distance as far as height. Any help in this situation would be great. I’ve tried looking in he manual and the black and white images do nothing for me, and the manual of course don’t have the “New Edge” mostly added in there.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Potomus Pete

Potomus Pete

Is there a trick , or does my wife just hold it
Mar 7, 2019
1,092
369
93
56
Sarasota Florida
Try reading up some more. The first thing I did on my car was that same thing, and it was awful. I dont remember any tips besides taking the seats out. It was hard, and very frustrating. All of a sudden you will figure it out .
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Conformist Installing '98 Mustang v6 Fog lights (Help needed) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
M Hi I’m from Virginia and need help installing my Zex Nitrous kit 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
G Progress Thread A/C install/swap help needed Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
P Vintage Air Install Help Needed. 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 8
C Subwoofer Install ~ 2015 Ecoboost ~ Need Help Mustang Sound & Shine All 1
88gt2lx Need Help After Msd Install Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
88gt2lx Need Help After Msd Install 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
R Need Help With Problems After Installing Bbk 62mm Throttle Body 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
D Electrical Tach Install SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
J New Here! Longtube Header Help SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
Bill88Stang Trick Flow Intake Install Instructions Help Needed Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
timeball Need Help With Install Of Bbk Ssi Lower Intake On My 88 Fox 302 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
ColbyRoss Need Help Installing Spider Gears 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
B Need Help Installing Aftermarket Radio. Please Help! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
Kent Snyder 2001 Gt: New Engine Install Need Help!!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
6 Need Help> 68fb Installing Quarters And Tail Panel Classic Mustang Specific Tech 37
mikestang63 Installed the U/D pullies and Taurus efan with FAL controller- Need a lil help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 21
Blown88_GT Need help with AEM WIDEBAND INSTALL ON FOX PLEASE!!!!!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
gtthomas Fuel Vortech v2 install. need fuel pump help BADLY SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
TJC Need help finding installer for MGW in SF Bay Area 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 10
A Drivetrain Trans Tail Housing Installation Need Help Badly 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
8 Installing Heads Need Some Help. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 23
JordanB21 Subwoofer, amp install, help needed 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
Whuggs1 Need help with radio install Mustang Sound & Shine All 0
SLYFOX89 need help with gauge install Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
JasinC19 Need help figuring out how to install engine on engine stand Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
G help needed with trick flow fuel rail installation 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
M need help with g-force chip install Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
N 03 GT Vortech V3 HO install, need help SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
gnx547 Need help installing the rear control arm 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 14
M Need HELP!! UCA install troubles 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
E Need help with brake cable install Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
95BlueStallion GT40P head install, need help with studs 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 14
ttopstang Need help installing brake booster Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
stanGRR need help to install roller rocker!!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
S LA Area: Need Help installing new leaf springs Regional Forums and Event Information 0
I candy need help with exhaust install Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
gnx547 Need help installing hoods pins on my 95 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
L Need help installing MAC Prochambers to my MAC LT's Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
B Used motor install, need help!!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
trublustallion Installing new radio. Need help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
johnnyt03gt spring installation, need help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
E NEED HELP WITH 3G INSTALL!!! PICS insd Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
R people who have installed a Torque converter, need some help. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
H need help! installing bilstein shocks! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
0 Installing 4.10 Gears!!! Help Needed before starting 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 4
B Msd Distributor install help needed Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
O I NEED HELP...JUST INSTALLED A 70MM TB Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
D Need help installing a Mach 460 system. Mustang Sound & Shine All 8
AnthonyR23 Need Help Tonight if Possible... 347 Install. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Similar threads
Top Bottom