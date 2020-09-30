Need some help with installing new quadrant and cable

So I’m new to the Mustang world, I’ll start out by saying it’s a 2000 model 3.8 5 speed. I’ve owned, built and currently race GM products, but couldn’t pass up the deal on this one. I fought this bear all night trying to get the upper quadrant, pawl, and springs off to replace with newer plastic ones and I couldn’t for the life of me get them on there like they were. I ended up taking off the clutch arm, and brake pedal assembly to get it out and try it that way. No such luck there either, fast forward to today, and I’ve got an all new adjustable UPR metal Quadrant, new cable, and adjustable firewall plate. Anyone have a pic of their Mustang Clutch pedal, and brake pedal together. My clutch pedal seems to stick forwards a good ways ahead of the brake and I could swear they’re all supposed to be the same distance as far as height. Any help in this situation would be great. I’ve tried looking in he manual and the black and white images do nothing for me, and the manual of course don’t have the “New Edge” mostly added in there.