Hello all new here so first things first I apologize if I post this in the wrong topic.

I have an 88 mustang gt completely stock, the issue I'm having is the car will not start unless it is jumped, double jumped to be exact.

Had the battery tested by aaa they said it was fine showed me the battery was holding at 11v, they gave me a jump but he had to use 2 batterys to get the car started.

I figured the cables might have corrosion inside so swapped both out and got new terminals.

After swapping them out tried starting the car and it only clicks multiple times. Tried jumping it with my tahoe and same issue only clicks multiple times. The solenoid is new so I'm pretty sure its not that. Any advice would be appreciated.