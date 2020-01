I have a 95 Mustang Gt. I have found a draw of 100 milliamps and have chased it the headlights, as I pull that fuse out, the draw drops to 1 milliamp. Anyone out there have any ideas as to where to start looking beyond the fuse panel? Is there any test for the light switch or high and low beam switch? Just hate to throw parts at a problem needlessly. Thanks in advance for anyone that can help.