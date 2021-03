Can't speak on cut springs from experience. Some do it with no issues and some stay clear. You will probably be fine but I would recommend holding out to get some good springs. Ford performance springs are an excellent value. As for spacers, I run a 1.25 inch spacer out back, with my B springs and no isos, one side rubs and cuts up the tire sidewall on steep driveways. I need to get my fenders rolled but haven't got around to it, just something to keep in mind. My spacers bring me perfectly flush with rear fender