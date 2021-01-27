Need some opinions on Flowmaster mufflers

Titanium90

Titanium90

Mar 11, 2019
Milton, Ontario
Hey guys, I am looking at replacing the magnaflow mufflers on my car (1990 Mustang 5.0 convertible with aod) with flowmasters. Everything else on my car is completely stock. I love the sound of the Flowmaster original 40 series, but I read that the drone is aweful. I'm looking at either the Flowmaster Delta Flow 40 series (which sounds close to the original 40 series, but without the excessive drone from what I read) or the Flowmaster Super 44 (which has a slightly different tone then the 40 series). I wanted to know if anyone is running these mufflers and if you can share your experiences.
Thanks,
 

