Need some opinions

[email protected]
New Member
-
- Mar 14, 2020
-
- 7
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 21
I have a 97 gt with the 4.6l and I was curious as to how to go about trying to get more power. I've been told to PI swap, engine swap, and even putting boost. I have it tuned on after market ECU with minor upgrades and on the dyno I was putting out 273 hp. I just dont know too much about the engine and wanted an opinion from someone who was more familiar with building one. I've been told to add any boost, either turbo setup or supercharger, you have to PI swap no matter what. Is this true and is there any advice I can get?