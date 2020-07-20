Need some opinions

I have a 97 gt with the 4.6l and I was curious as to how to go about trying to get more power. I've been told to PI swap, engine swap, and even putting boost. I have it tuned on after market ECU with minor upgrades and on the dyno I was putting out 273 hp. I just dont know too much about the engine and wanted an opinion from someone who was more familiar with building one. I've been told to add any boost, either turbo setup or supercharger, you have to PI swap no matter what. Is this true and is there any advice I can get?
 

Hi,
Planting 273 with bolt-on’s sounds as if the Intake May be a PI version, appearance is identical externally, and the main reason behind the gains with a PI upgrade. PI Intakes don’t fit NPI Heads perfectly but they used to sell adapter plates that allowed proper fitment.
Many also got too creative with Permatex to make them fit.
1) What are your goals for HP/TQ.?
2) How many miles on your 4.6?
3) Are you seeking FI versus NA?
Best!
-John
 
I don't want anything crazy for hp, as my car has 170k miles. I bought it for a project so rebuilding the motor or getting a crate motor is when I would want to try to get the most out of it. Currently my goal was ballpark 300/325hp, if possible on mostly stock internals and high mileage as i dont have a few thousand dollars to rebuild the motor. I have a built rear end with racing clutches, limited slip differential, and aluminum driveshaft so tq isn't my main concern until I can eventually make the power to work up to that. I would like to go FI but I dont think a high mileage car would last very long under the pressure. I dont know much about the SN95 platform other than what the motor is, I dont know what to do in the aftermarket area to see an increase in performance.
 
