Need some opinions

I don't want anything crazy for hp, as my car has 170k miles. I bought it for a project so rebuilding the motor or getting a crate motor is when I would want to try to get the most out of it. Currently my goal was ballpark 300/325hp, if possible on mostly stock internals and high mileage as i dont have a few thousand dollars to rebuild the motor. I have a built rear end with racing clutches, limited slip differential, and aluminum driveshaft so tq isn't my main concern until I can eventually make the power to work up to that. I would like to go FI but I dont think a high mileage car would last very long under the pressure. I dont know much about the SN95 platform other than what the motor is, I dont know what to do in the aftermarket area to see an increase in performance.