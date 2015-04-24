Need Tach Advice!

Slo5Oh89 said: So these problems are unrelated but started at the same time? Assuming all grounds are good? Click to expand...

Test them to make sure...Voltage drop testing of connections and grounds.Use a Digital Volt Meter (DVM) to measure the voltage drop across a connection or wire. Adding length to the test leads may be required, and does not affect the accuracy of the test. Use 18-20 gauge wire for the test leads if you have to lengthen them.1.) Most grounds use the negative battery post as their starting point. Keep this in mind when checking grounds.2.) The voltage will be small if the ground is good: less voltage drop = better connection.3.) Be sure that the power to the circuit is on, and the circuit is being used in its normal manner. For instance, if it is a light circuit, the lights on that circuit should be powered on.4.) To measure grounds, place one DVM lead on the battery negative post and the other on the wire or connector that goes to ground.5.) 5.) Voltage drops should not exceed the following:200 mV Wire or cable300 mV Switch100 mV Ground0 mV to <50 mV Sensor Connections (sensors are low voltage devices and small drops can have a large effect on the devices dependent on sensor accuracy)0.0V ConnectionsA voltage drop lower that spec is always acceptable.6.)