Need Tach Advice!

liljoe07's comments about re-soldering the resistors on the tach circuit board are the best place to start for a fix for your tach problemSee below for a how to solder correctly tutorial.Temp gauge problem: The secondary power ground is between the back of the intake manifold and the driver's side firewall. It is often missing or loose. It supplies ground for the alternator, A/C compressor clutch and other electrical accessories such as the gauges. The clue to a bad ground here is that the temp gauge goes up as you add electrical load such as heater, lights and A/CPM me your email address and I will send you a complete Ford Factory 89 Mustang electrical diagram set. The zip file is 2.5 MB and is too big to fit through Stangnet's email gateway.89 Mustang wiring diagrams zip package–They are in a zip file format to reduce the size of the package. If you don't have Windows 7 or Windows 8, you’ll need WinZip or other Windows archive tool to extract them from the zip file.. See MajorGeeks.Com - MajorGeeks - Download Freeware and Shareware Computer Utilities for a free download.The diagrams show the location area and the connectors are drawn to the same shape as those in the car.You will need the Adobe Acrobat viewer which is also a free download – Adobe Acrobat Reader DC Install for all versions - Adobe Reader download - All versions