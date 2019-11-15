mchristoules1 said: Thanks for the info..



FYI...Page 32 of the INNOVA 3145 manual.. "Must have CODE 11 of KOEO or the KOER self test may be invalid.. I got no response from the scanner when I tried to do a KOER after receiving the KOEO errors.. Click to expand...

Revised 18-Mar-2017 to include warning about the necessity of having a 5 speed O2 Sensor wiring harness when bypassing the wiring for test purposes

The only time I have ever seen that happen is when it posted a code 67 on KOEO.Clutch not depressed (5 speed) or car not in neutral (5 speed and auto) or not in park (auto) or A/C in On position when codes where dumped. Possible neutral safety switch or wiring problem. This code will prevent you from running the Key On Engine Running tests.External evidence from other sources claims that a code 67 can cause an idle surge condition. Do try to find and fix any issues with the switch and wiring if you get a code 67.5 speed transmission: It has no connection with the starter, and the engine can be cranked without it being connected.Auto transmission: It is the safety interlock that prevents the starter from cranking the engine with the transmission in gear.The computer wants to make sure the A/C is off due to the added load on the engine for the engine running computer diagnostic tests. It also checks to see that the transmission is in Neutral (5 speed and auto transmission) and the clutch depressed (T5, T56, Tremec 3550 & TKO)). This prevents the diagnostics from being run when the car is driven. Key On Engine Running test mode takes the throttle control away from the driver for several tests.The NSS code 67 can be bypassed for testing. You will need to temporarily ground computer pin 30 to the chassis. Computer pin 30 uses a Lt blue/yellow wire. Remove the passenger side kick panel and then remove the plastic cover from the computer wiring connector. Use a safety pin to probe the connector from the rear. Jumper the safety pin to the ground near the computer.