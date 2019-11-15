Electrical Need to Eliminate Code 85.

M

mchristoules1

New Member
Aug 1, 2016
6
0
1
72
Running a MAF 5.0 in a 62 Falcon 2DR Wagon. Checking codes and get 3 KOEO: 67, 81, and 85. Found how to overcome 67 and 81, but not 85. Need to get a clean scan so I can proceed with KOER testing
. How do I eliminate the 85 code?

Installing Canister is out of the question.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

A little massaging and it went right in
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
31,847
8,029
224
Massachusetts
Having the code there doesn’t affect anything in how the car runs. You could probable install a resistor equal to the resistance of the purge solenoid in line to eliminate it...but other than freeing ourself of ever seeing the code again, it doesn’t really matter
 
M

mchristoules1

New Member
Aug 1, 2016
6
0
1
72
Mustang5L5 said:
Having the code there doesn’t affect anything in how the car runs. You could probable install a resistor equal to the resistance of the purge solenoid in line to eliminate it...but other than freeing ourself of ever seeing the code again, it doesn’t really matter
Click to expand...
Per my scanner manual, if KOEO scan doesn't show "No Codes", a KOER scan cannot be completed. This means I can't do a full diagnosis of the car to find potential problems that are causing my poor performance.

Does anyone know what size resistor would be needed to overcome the non-existance of the Purge function?
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

A little massaging and it went right in
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
31,847
8,029
224
Massachusetts
mchristoules1 said:
Per my scanner manual, if KOEO scan doesn't show "No Codes", a KOER scan cannot be completed. This means I can't do a full diagnosis of the car to find potential problems that are causing my poor performance.

Does anyone know what size resistor would be needed to overcome the non-existance of the Purge function?
Click to expand...
I can measure tomorrow. Mine is sitting on a cart and easily accessible. Reply tomorrow during the day to remind me if I don’t respond

I use an innova 3145 scanner and I’ve never had an issue getting past KOEO codes to run the KOER codes and cylinder balance test.
 
jrichker

jrichker

StangNet's favorite TOOL
SN Certified Technician
Mar 10, 2000
27,169
2,689
224
73
Dublin GA
lowendmac.com
mchristoules1 said:
Per my scanner manual, if KOEO scan doesn't show "No Codes", a KOER scan cannot be completed. This means I can't do a full diagnosis of the car to find potential problems that are causing my poor performance.

Does anyone know what size resistor would be needed to overcome the non-existance of the Purge function?
Click to expand...
Mustang5L5 said:
I use an innova 3145 scanner and I’ve never had an issue getting past KOEO codes to run the KOER codes and cylinder balance test.
Click to expand...
That's what you need to be using to dump codes in a 5.0 Fox Mustang.

Here's the resistor spec...
82 ohm, 3 watt, wirewound resistor,
Newark P/N 64K8974
Ohmite part # 43F82RE.

Put the resistor inside the heat shrink tubing and crimp the connectors on. I would choose the Ford pin connectors since they should plug in the purge valve wiring. That way you haven't modified the wiring so it is easy to re-install the purge solenoid if emissions testing

Two flat pin connectors.
One 82 ohm, 3 watt resistor.
One piece 3/8" heat sink tubing 2" long.
Two pieces 3/16" heat shrink tubing 1 1/2" long.
Solder the pins onto the resistor leads using electrical solder.
Slide the 3/8" heat shrink tubing over the resistor.
Slide the two pieces of 3/16" heat shrink tubing over the two wires, leaving the flat part of the pins uncovered.
Finally, apply heat to shrink all the tubing uniformly.
 
M

mchristoules1

New Member
Aug 1, 2016
6
0
1
72
jrichker said:
That's what you need to be using to dump codes in a 5.0 Fox Mustang.

Here's the resistor spec...
82 ohm, 3 watt, wirewound resistor,
Newark P/N 64K8974
Ohmite part # 43F82RE.

Put the resistor inside the heat shrink tubing and crimp the connectors on. I would choose the Ford pin connectors since they should plug in the purge valve wiring. That way you haven't modified the wiring so it is easy to re-install the purge solenoid if emissions testing

Two flat pin connectors.
One 82 ohm, 3 watt resistor.
One piece 3/8" heat sink tubing 2" long.
Two pieces 3/16" heat shrink tubing 1 1/2" long.
Solder the pins onto the resistor leads using electrical solder.
Slide the 3/8" heat shrink tubing over the resistor.
Slide the two pieces of 3/16" heat shrink tubing over the two wires, leaving the flat part of the pins uncovered.
Finally, apply heat to shrink all the tubing uniformly.
Click to expand...
Thanks for the info..

FYI...Page 32 of the INNOVA 3145 manual.. "Must have CODE 11 of KOEO or the KOER self test may be invalid.. I got no response from the scanner when I tried to do a KOER after receiving the KOEO errors..
 
jrichker

jrichker

StangNet's favorite TOOL
SN Certified Technician
Mar 10, 2000
27,169
2,689
224
73
Dublin GA
lowendmac.com
mchristoules1 said:
Thanks for the info..

FYI...Page 32 of the INNOVA 3145 manual.. "Must have CODE 11 of KOEO or the KOER self test may be invalid.. I got no response from the scanner when I tried to do a KOER after receiving the KOEO errors..
Click to expand...
The only time I have ever seen that happen is when it posted a code 67 on KOEO.

Code 67
Revised 18-Mar-2017 to include warning about the necessity of having a 5 speed O2 Sensor wiring harness when bypassing the wiring for test purposes

Cause of problem:
Clutch not depressed (5 speed) or car not in neutral (5 speed and auto) or not in park (auto) or A/C in On position when codes where dumped. Possible neutral safety switch or wiring problem. This code will prevent you from running the Key On Engine Running tests.

External evidence from other sources claims that a code 67 can cause an idle surge condition. Do try to find and fix any issues with the switch and wiring if you get a code 67.

What the NSS (Neutral Safety Switch) does:
5 speed transmission: It has no connection with the starter, and the engine can be cranked without it being connected.
Auto transmission: It is the safety interlock that prevents the starter from cranking the engine with the transmission in gear.
What it does for both 5 speed and auto transmission cars:
The computer wants to make sure the A/C is off due to the added load on the engine for the engine running computer diagnostic tests. It also checks to see that the transmission is in Neutral (5 speed and auto transmission) and the clutch depressed (T5, T56, Tremec 3550 & TKO)). This prevents the diagnostics from being run when the car is driven. Key On Engine Running test mode takes the throttle control away from the driver for several tests. This could prove hazardous if the computer was jumpered into test mode and then driven.

The following is for 5 speed cars only. Do not do this unless you are sure that you have a 5 speed O2 Sensor harness!!!! Smoke, sparks and expensive pain in the wallet may ensue if you don’t.
The NSS code 67 can be bypassed for testing. You will need to temporarily ground computer pin 30 to the chassis. Computer pin 30 uses a Lt blue/yellow wire. Remove the passenger side kick panel and then remove the plastic cover from the computer wiring connector. Use a safety pin to probe the connector from the rear. Jumper the safety pin to the ground near the computer.
Be sure to remove the jumper BEFORE attempting to drive the car!!!

 
C

CUAviator

Member
Jan 11, 2015
30
0
6
jrichker said:
The only time I have ever seen that happen is when it posted a code 67 on KOEO.

Code 67
Revised 18-Mar-2017 to include warning about the necessity of having a 5 speed O2 Sensor wiring harness when bypassing the wiring for test purposes

Cause of problem:
Clutch not depressed (5 speed) or car not in neutral (5 speed and auto) or not in park (auto) or A/C in On position when codes where dumped. Possible neutral safety switch or wiring problem. This code will prevent you from running the Key On Engine Running tests.

External evidence from other sources claims that a code 67 can cause an idle surge condition. Do try to find and fix any issues with the switch and wiring if you get a code 67.

What the NSS (Neutral Safety Switch) does:
5 speed transmission: It has no connection with the starter, and the engine can be cranked without it being connected.
Auto transmission: It is the safety interlock that prevents the starter from cranking the engine with the transmission in gear.
What it does for both 5 speed and auto transmission cars:
The computer wants to make sure the A/C is off due to the added load on the engine for the engine running computer diagnostic tests. It also checks to see that the transmission is in Neutral (5 speed and auto transmission) and the clutch depressed (T5, T56, Tremec 3550 & TKO)). This prevents the diagnostics from being run when the car is driven. Key On Engine Running test mode takes the throttle control away from the driver for several tests. This could prove hazardous if the computer was jumpered into test mode and then driven.

The following is for 5 speed cars only. Do not do this unless you are sure that you have a 5 speed O2 Sensor harness!!!! Smoke, sparks and expensive pain in the wallet may ensue if you don’t.
The NSS code 67 can be bypassed for testing. You will need to temporarily ground computer pin 30 to the chassis. Computer pin 30 uses a Lt blue/yellow wire. Remove the passenger side kick panel and then remove the plastic cover from the computer wiring connector. Use a safety pin to probe the connector from the rear. Jumper the safety pin to the ground near the computer.
Be sure to remove the jumper BEFORE attempting to drive the car!!!

a9x-series-computer-connector-wire-side-view-gif.gif
Click to expand...
I just pulled a code 67 yesterday. I’ve got an AOD and I was in park with the AC off. Should I attempt again in neutral?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
2BADSTANGS Info needed to help eliminate '99 Cobra IRS hop!!! SVT Tech Forum 13
F march ac eliminator bracket i need pics Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
DAKDOG99 Do I need mil eliminators SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
L need help with mil eliminators... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 15
3 Need help eliminating emissions equipment on speed density 5.0 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Similar threads
Info needed to help eliminate '99 Cobra IRS hop!!!
march ac eliminator bracket i need pics
Do I need mil eliminators
need help with mil eliminators...
Need help eliminating emissions equipment on speed density 5.0
Top Bottom