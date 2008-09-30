Negative Wedge Kits

i would not say that the wedge kits are worthless or a waste of money at all, especially for the time they were designed and originally made. Opentracker and Maier accomplish the exact same thing by cutting a wedge out of the stock UCA's and rewelding them and Global West and other incorporate the different angle into their control arms. the Pro Motorsports wedge kits are just a more cost effective way of accomplishing this.



however, for a street car you probably won't ever need the wedge kits or re-angled control arms and the 1" control arn drop should be adequate. if you are building a street/track or even a serious street canyon carver then the wedge kits or re-angled control arms would be beneficial but only if you are dropping the control arms more than 1", usually 1.5"-1.75" is the amount you would drop the control arms with the wedge or re-angled control arms.