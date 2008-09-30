Negative Wedge Kits

Just a little FYI, on '67 and up Fords, your new set of holes should make a perfect rectangle with the old set, just one-inch lower. The one shown at the top of thekid760's link shows a '65-'66 car which moves the holes front-to-back (or is it back-to-front?) and does NOT form a rectangle with square corners. Also, don't use a 17/32" bit, instead used a 1/2" bit and measure carefully. It may not sound like much, but that extra 1/32" of slop can allow the A-arm mounts to move slightly, which will make the holes a lot bigger than 17/32" in a hurry once that starts.