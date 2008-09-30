Negative Wedge Kits

E

EP429

Member
Jun 30, 2007
120
1
16
Central Texas
I was just wondering which kit and from where all of you who have done this mod got yours. My ball joints need replaced, so now the little lady won't notice. Besides, I'm doing this "So it doesn't do it again" :D
 

mrmustangman357

mrmustangman357

Member
Feb 11, 2007
763
3
18
on the street with street tires a negative wedge kit wont get you much. the shelby drop,solid strut bar, and a set of roller perches are about all you need for the street IMO
 
zookeeper

zookeeper

Founding Member
Aug 25, 2001
3,376
59
109
58
Rogue River, Oregon
Ditto. My car is the lowest vintage Mustang I've seen around here and with the 1" drop (free) A-arms, it doesn't even come close to running out of ball joint travel. Save your money for something that makes a difference and you'll be happier.
 
E

EP429

Member
Jun 30, 2007
120
1
16
Central Texas
I'm glad I asked first :D I'm a virgin to suspension mods.
So for the Shelby drop, just pop couple of holes under the originals or do I need a template for this?
 
zookeeper

zookeeper

Founding Member
Aug 25, 2001
3,376
59
109
58
Rogue River, Oregon
Just a little FYI, on '67 and up Fords, your new set of holes should make a perfect rectangle with the old set, just one-inch lower. The one shown at the top of thekid760's link shows a '65-'66 car which moves the holes front-to-back (or is it back-to-front?) and does NOT form a rectangle with square corners. Also, don't use a 17/32" bit, instead used a 1/2" bit and measure carefully. It may not sound like much, but that extra 1/32" of slop can allow the A-arm mounts to move slightly, which will make the holes a lot bigger than 17/32" in a hurry once that starts.
 
B

bnickel

Founding Member
Aug 21, 2002
5,640
2
77
51
lubbock, texas
i would not say that the wedge kits are worthless or a waste of money at all, especially for the time they were designed and originally made. Opentracker and Maier accomplish the exact same thing by cutting a wedge out of the stock UCA's and rewelding them and Global West and other incorporate the different angle into their control arms. the Pro Motorsports wedge kits are just a more cost effective way of accomplishing this.

however, for a street car you probably won't ever need the wedge kits or re-angled control arms and the 1" control arn drop should be adequate. if you are building a street/track or even a serious street canyon carver then the wedge kits or re-angled control arms would be beneficial but only if you are dropping the control arms more than 1", usually 1.5"-1.75" is the amount you would drop the control arms with the wedge or re-angled control arms.
 
Mendezinc

Mendezinc

Member
Feb 14, 2020
6
1
13
90604
This is an old post but informative, Thank You. I’ve been searching for info and advice, found too much unnecessary work or pathways.
The tip on the 17/32 bit, YES - so true! I recently discovered the issue. A sharp step bit with the largest step being 1/2” - you’re good. Take your time. Worked for me.

If any of you are still willing to offer more frontend tips . . . I’m listening.
Thanks Again

Mendezinc
 
