Neutral Safety Switch On Pass Side??

So after we (my 11 year old son and some awesome stangnet members!) figured out why I couldn't get my car to even crank, now it fires right up and still has an idle surge problem. I am pulling a code 67 as well and want to get that fixed first before I start rolling through the surging idle checklist. I know for a fact that the neutral safety switch isn't plugged in because the harness under the car is just hanging there and there's no harness coming off the transmission. Everything I've seen online says the switch is on the drivers side, top of the trans cover. The question I have is, is it at all possible that the switch is on the passenger side? If so, where can I find the correct sensor with a long enough pig tail? I've only seen one post on a random forum where a member said his was on the pass side on his T5 and another guy said they only did this on the 1985 T5's. My car is an 89 GT and the trans code on the door sticker is 2. I've only had the car for about a year so I'm not sure if the trans is even the original one. We've already reinstalled the transmission after the engine rebuild so I can't get the greatest look at it, but looking at pics from when we pulled it, it looks pretty obvious that the sensor is still in the hole on the passenger side and the harness was cut off it. Any info is much appreciated!

-Joe
 

Passenger side NSS is a sign of a non-World Class T-5, which was installed in the 1983-1985 Mustang.

1985.5 went world class, and at that point the sensor changed over to the driver's side. The sensor is NOT interchangeable with the driver's side NSS version. The threaded portion is a different diameter, and the connector is different. You'd really need to cut and splice the later connector, with the earlier sensor and create a sort of hybrid harness.


Here's a 1985 T5 I had that shows the switch on the passenger side. This is a non-WC t-5.
pic.php?u=11130S5RAi&i=542001.jpg





OR...locate the two plugs under the dash connected to the clutch pedal. One is the starter circuit, and the other is also part of the NSS circuit wired in parallel with the switch on the trans. Unplug the NSS plug (you'll know you have it if you can still start the car by pushing clutch in) and jump it with a 5A blade fuse.

That should take care of code 67. If it doesn't...the wiring harness may be mixed up as well
 
Passenger side NSS is a sign of a non-World Class T-5, which was installed in the 1983-1985 Mustang.

1985.5 went world class, and at that point the sensor changed over to the driver's side.


Here's a 1985 T5 I had that shows the switch on the passenger side. This is a non-WC t-5.
pic.php?u=11130S5RAi&i=542001.jpg





OR...locate the two plugs under the dash connected to the clutch pedal. One is the starter circuit, and the other is also part of the NSS circuit wired in parallel with the switch on the trans. Unplug the NSS plug (you'll know you have it if you can still start the car by pushing clutch in) and jump it with a 5A blade fuse.

That should take care of code 67. If it doesn't...the wiring harness may be mixed up as well
The sensor is NOT interchangeable with the driver's side NSS version. The threaded portion is a different diameter, and the connector is different. You'd really need to cut and splice the later connector, with the earlier sensor and create a sort of hybrid harness.
Thanks for the quick response and great info!! I would've never even thought to verify if the harness plug was different between the two, so that definitely saved me some headache and cash. I'm going to verify all the wiring is still in tact to the switch by the pedal to be safe because someone did a hack job with trying to bypass everything else on the car already. Once its all normal minus the nss being hooked up, I'll try the 5A blade fuse until we get to the point of replacing the transmission down the road. Again, greatly appreciate the info!

-Joe
 
Wiring looked good so slapped a fuse in it and it was definitely the majority of the problem with the idle surge. Still idling kind of rough but its not surging up then hunting and stalling out anymore. I still have code 67, but one of the PO's bypassed the clutch safety so it may have something to do with that? I'm going to go ahead and do a base idle reset, along with checking everything on the checklist and see if that helps it get to where it needs to be. Thanks again for the info!
 
Code 67 has nothing to do with the clutch safety. Make sure you really have the code 67 first by erasing all the codes, and then rerunning them. Either pressing the clutch in (or using the jumper) or having the t-5 in neutral will eliminate the code 67

If you still have the code 67 with that jumper in, it's possible there's a mismatch of wiring harness/ECU's. You might want to start a new thread for that. Possible you have an AOD computer in the car, with the o2 harness pinned for a 5-spd, or nice versa
 
Code 67 has nothing to do with the clutch safety. Make sure you really have the code 67 first by erasing all the codes, and then rerunning them. Either pressing the clutch in (or using the jumper) or having the t-5 in neutral will eliminate the code 67

If you still have the code 67 with that jumper in, it's possible there's a mismatch of wiring harness/ECU's. You might want to start a new thread for that. Possible you have an AOD computer in the car, with the o2 harness pinned for a 5-spd, or nice versa
Ok, thank you for the heads up. I'll make sure to clear the codes first and then see if it pops up again now that the fuse is in there. If so, I'll definitely start looking into the other possibilities that you mentioned.

-Joe
 
Cleared the codes then ran the KOEO and got an 11 which is good. Then ran the KOER test and got a 66 and 98. I found a checklist on here to troubleshoot 66, but I'll post a new thread for some help on that. Thanks again!

-Joe
 
Passenger side NSS is a sign of a non-World Class T-5, which was installed in the 1983-1985 Mustang.

1985.5 went world class, and at that point the sensor changed over to the driver's side. The sensor is NOT interchangeable with the driver's side NSS version. The threaded portion is a different diameter, and the connector is different. You'd really need to cut and splice the later connector, with the earlier sensor and create a sort of hybrid harness.


Here's a 1985 T5 I had that shows the switch on the passenger side. This is a non-WC t-5.
pic.php?u=11130S5RAi&i=542001.jpg





OR...locate the two plugs under the dash connected to the clutch pedal. One is the starter circuit, and the other is also part of the NSS circuit wired in parallel with the switch on the trans. Unplug the NSS plug (you'll know you have it if you can still start the car by pushing clutch in) and jump it with a 5A blade fuse.

That should take care of code 67. If it doesn't...the wiring harness may be mixed up as well
Had a question on this as I also have an 85 T5 but mine seems to be world class and DOES have the top switch on passenger side. On the ASTRO T-5 id / interchange page it mentions that 85 switch was an "overdrive indicator switch" on top? Also my id tag say 13-52-126 which decodes to 1985 t5 WC.

Quote from page
"Is there a neutral switch on the top cover?
The 86-93 V-8 Mustangs all need the neutral switch.
The 1985 V-8 Mustangs had an "Overdrive Indicator" switch on the passenger side of the top cover. "

What would this wire into, an overdrive lamp on the instrument cluster? Curious as I am swapping this 85 T5 into my 86 AOD hatch.

Thanks!
 
