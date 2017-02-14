Neutral Safety Switch On Pass Side??

So after we (my 11 year old son and some awesome stangnet members!) figured out why I couldn't get my car to even crank, now it fires right up and still has an idle surge problem. I am pulling a code 67 as well and want to get that fixed first before I start rolling through the surging idle checklist. I know for a fact that the neutral safety switch isn't plugged in because the harness under the car is just hanging there and there's no harness coming off the transmission. Everything I've seen online says the switch is on the drivers side, top of the trans cover. The question I have is, is it at all possible that the switch is on the passenger side? If so, where can I find the correct sensor with a long enough pig tail? I've only seen one post on a random forum where a member said his was on the pass side on his T5 and another guy said they only did this on the 1985 T5's. My car is an 89 GT and the trans code on the door sticker is 2. I've only had the car for about a year so I'm not sure if the trans is even the original one. We've already reinstalled the transmission after the engine rebuild so I can't get the greatest look at it, but looking at pics from when we pulled it, it looks pretty obvious that the sensor is still in the hole on the passenger side and the harness was cut off it. Any info is much appreciated!



-Joe