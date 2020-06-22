Cruising the web researching mustang info as I often do and I come across the NSS. I never knew about this sensor and what do you know, it looks EXACTLY whats hanging from under my car.AND it evidently causes a hanging idle... which I have (slightly). I DO NOT have a code 67 and the car runs great. I am able to dump the codes. I looked under my dash at the clutch pedal and find this mess:The splices I circled in red were connected at one time (blue wire) but have now been cut. I read somewhere these went to the starter so that it doesn't start if the clutch is not pressed down. That feature works as it should on my car. I suspect that my car should get a code 67 seeing that the NSS is not plugged into my trans. Of course I can not see what is in that port now without removing the trans. This hackery flares up my OCD and I would like to get it cleaned up and functioning, if it is in fact not functioning correctly. It also runs just fine, the idle just hangs a second between shifts... should I just leave well enough alone? Any info or feedback is appreciated. .