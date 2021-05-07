New 2018 Mustang GT Owner

C

Criealis

New Member
May 6, 2021
1
0
1
25
Indiana
Hi everyone. Yesterday I purchased a 2018 Mustang GT (6,700 miles) with the 10 speed automatic and I have a question. I have the annoying typewriter click from what I can tell. But everything I've read it will do zero harm to my engine. My main curiosity is regarding the way this transmission shifts. I mostly drive at lower speeds due to the town/city that I live in and it seems like this transmission shifts way to often and it makes the ride quality of the car kind of iffy.

I'm curious if you guys have noticed something similar to this? It seems to only happen in lower gears.

I'm having a PPI done Monday so I should learn a little more about what's going on with the car then.

Thanks for any responses!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

99GTbaby
1999 Mustang GT transmission question
Replies
2
Views
130
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
BMan5150
Test drove a 2019 GT automatic today
Replies
4
Views
2K
2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
BMan5150
BMan5150
112395
New 1994 Mustang GT Owner
Replies
2
Views
69
The Welcome Wagon
112395
112395
5
1997 mustang Gt auto trans won’t move in drive
Replies
0
Views
142
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
5.0Moses
5
M
2018 Mustang GT A10 help
Replies
3
Views
1K
2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
echo7
echo7
Top Bottom