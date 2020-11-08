Brakes New 2020 Mustang GT - High Pitched Sracping/Grind from Front Passenger Wheel Area

AZStargazerGT

Nov 8, 2020
Hi everyone,

I purchased a 2020 GT with now only 220 miles on it last week. I noticed starting the day after driving around for a bit an intermitteent yet consistent metallic scraping/rubbing noise that seems to be coming from the right passenger front tire area. I took the car back to the original dealership who performed inspection and found nothing wrong (the report even indicates 'could not duplicate noise' however the sound is consistent, and only happens when I'm accelerating vs. actual braking. The dealership advised it's simply "high performance new brake noise" and will stop relatively soon as I drive more and loosen the brakes a bit. I've tried bedding at least 5 to 6 times and that has done nothing. The brakes are making a louder grind/squeal at times when stopping but that I would imagine is normal for ceramic, especially being so new, however, this constant 'swooshing' metallic coming from one side does not sound normal at all. I don't believe at this point it's a safety issue but it's rather annoying to hear something so loud on a brand new car, even with the Brembo brakes it is strange. I've added a video I hope this helps, and I appreciate any help anyone can suggest/recommend. I'm not mechanically inclined to do any work myself unfortunately so I'm at the mercy of a dealership or local shop. Thank you to anyone with insights.
 

