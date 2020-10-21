amkullar
Member
-
- Apr 24, 2019
-
- 17
-
- 3
-
- 13
-
- 26
Hi everyone
I'm doing a 306 build and wanted some info on what expected in regards to crank horsepower and performance
Im doing a bored and honed 306 upgraded pushrods roller rockers etc
Cam is going to be a Comp Cam Xe 274 HR
190cc heads with a 68cc chamber
Bbk shoties
H Pipe
Bbk cold air Intake
Edlebrock performer upper and lower intakes
Was wondering how that combo would run and what horsepower I could expect. I'll be doing 30LB Injectors and Holley terminator x for a computer
I'm doing a 306 build and wanted some info on what expected in regards to crank horsepower and performance
Im doing a bored and honed 306 upgraded pushrods roller rockers etc
Cam is going to be a Comp Cam Xe 274 HR
190cc heads with a 68cc chamber
Bbk shoties
H Pipe
Bbk cold air Intake
Edlebrock performer upper and lower intakes
Was wondering how that combo would run and what horsepower I could expect. I'll be doing 30LB Injectors and Holley terminator x for a computer