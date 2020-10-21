Hi everyone

I'm doing a 306 build and wanted some info on what expected in regards to crank horsepower and performance

Im doing a bored and honed 306 upgraded pushrods roller rockers etc

Cam is going to be a Comp Cam Xe 274 HR

190cc heads with a 68cc chamber

Bbk shoties

H Pipe

Bbk cold air Intake

Edlebrock performer upper and lower intakes

Was wondering how that combo would run and what horsepower I could expect. I'll be doing 30LB Injectors and Holley terminator x for a computer